Utah lawmakers pass toughest DUI limit in US at .05 percent

Utah legislators have approved a bill that would make the state's DUI threshold the strictest in the nation by lowering the limit for a driver's blood-alcohol content to .05 percent.
The Senate approved the measure Wednesday evening, with legislators saying it would save lives by keeping people off the road if they've been drinking. The proposal now moves to Gov. Gary Herbert, who is expected to sign it.
The American Beverage Institute says .05 would be a DUI for a 150-pound man after two beers and a 120-pound woman after one beer, though that can be affected by a number of factors, including how much food is in someone's stomach.
The National Transportation Safety Board has for several years encouraged states to drop their BAC levels to .05 or lower.
