7 face trial for taking artifacts from burial mounds

A federal judge has set a trial date for seven people accused of taking artifacts from Indian burial mounds.
WTVA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2m2JC0Q) that Matthew Glen Arnold, Melinda Jean Chaffin, Chris Holley, Samuel Lee Howell, Tyler Wilemon, Sandra Arnold and Jackie Dale Arnold are named in the federal indictment and are scheduled to go to trial May 1.
According to the indictment, the defendants removed artifacts from the Doskie Indian Mound on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property in northern Tishomingo County.
The charges include conspiracy to defraud the government, violation s of the archaeological resource protection act and damage to government property greater than $1,000.
It's unclear if any of the defendants have attorneys.
