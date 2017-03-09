3 charged with inciting riot at party held at bowling alley

Authorities have charged three Albany men with inciting a riot after officers from numerous law enforcement agencies had to break up a party that attracted hundreds of people to a suburban bowling alley.
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office says the men ages 22, 27 and 33 urged others to disregard police instructions to disperse after fights broke out inside the Spare Time Lanes in the town of Halfmoon last Saturday night. All three men have been arraigned in town court and released on their own recognizance.
Officials say sheriff's deputies had to call in police from surrounding communities after a crowd of more than 800 that turned unruly when the bowling alley's management tried to shut down a private party. Police charged a 20-year-old Albany woman and an 18-year-old New York City man with resisting arrest.
