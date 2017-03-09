Officials: Man shot by Waterbury police, 2 officers injured

A man has been shot by a Waterbury police officer after he reportedly collided with a police vehicle during a chase.
City police say the shooting happened at about 4 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say the man is hospitalized in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials also say two officers were injured and have been released from a hospital. Police say the officers were not shot.
The Republican-American reports the man was driving an SUV that was pursued by a city officer after the SUV nearly hit another officer at a construction site. The newspaper reports the SUV collided with a police vehicle at some point, and witnesses then heard multiple gunshots.
The names of the man and the officers have not been released.
State police and prosecutors are investigating.
