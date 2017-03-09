National Politics

March 9, 2017 4:25 PM

Officials: Man shot by Waterbury police, 2 officers injured

The Associated Press
WATERBURY, Conn.

A man has been shot by a Waterbury police officer after he reportedly collided with a police vehicle during a chase.

City police say the shooting happened at about 4 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say the man is hospitalized in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials also say two officers were injured and have been released from a hospital. Police say the officers were not shot.

The Republican-American reports the man was driving an SUV that was pursued by a city officer after the SUV nearly hit another officer at a construction site. The newspaper reports the SUV collided with a police vehicle at some point, and witnesses then heard multiple gunshots.

The names of the man and the officers have not been released.

State police and prosecutors are investigating.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos