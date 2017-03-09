Senate Republicans reject move to restore appointments

West Virginia Senate Republicans have rejected a move to restore the appointments of two women with Democratic ties, saying neither gender nor political affiliation led them to block the confirmations.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail (http://bit.ly/2mN1Urh ) reports Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso of Marion tried Thursday to restore to the confirmations list state Democratic Party Chairwoman Belinda Biafore and Jo Marie Chandler, daughter of a former party chairman. Former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin appointed both to serve on the state Unemployment Compensation Board of Review.
In floor debate, Republicans said their opposition was due to lack of qualifications. Republican Sen. Craig Blair of Berkeley said he didn't know the candidates.
Biafore expressed disbelief. Blair was senator last year when Senate leadership attempted to block the appointment of six nominees, including Biafore, to the state Women's Commission.
