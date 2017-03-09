State Police: Keene police chief found dead at home

1:31 CalPERS member says former CHP officer can apply for disability Pause

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension

1:54 Signal callers: From Montana to Kaepernick, these quarterbacks started for the 49ers

1:26 Spring on Daffodil Hill

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

0:50 DeShone Kizer at the NFL combine

1:29 Live Oak farmer's devastated property along Feather River

0:38 29th Avenue house fire injures two