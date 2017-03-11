House to take a one-week session break

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop Pause

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

1:28 Hero, stabbing victim Spencer Stone in court as his assailant pleads guilty

0:24 Fly over the newly branded water tower

0:28 Duck goes 'Quackers' over Placer deputy

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension

1:35 American Mikaela Shiffrin wins at Squaw

1:15 Historic downtown bank building will be house restaurants and beer taps

1:52 Yolo marijuana farmers embrace new 'track-and trace' program