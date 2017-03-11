House to take a one-week session break

The New Hampshire House won't be hosting its next session day until March 23.
The one-week break from a session comes after the chamber held two marathon days of voting this past Wednesday and Thursday. During those two days, lawmakers voted on hundreds of pieces of legislation.
Committee work will continue next week. House budget writers will hold more work sessions on the roughly $12 billion two-year spending plan and other committees will hold hearings on a variety of bills.
The Senate will meet in session Thursday.
