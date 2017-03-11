Inmate escapes from Kansas county jail

Law enforcement authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Russell County jail.
The county sheriff's department says Jason Lesage escaped about 4 a.m. Saturday. He was last wearing white thermal underwear and no shoes.
The Hays Post reports (http://bit.ly/2naFDnV ) a vehicle reported stolen in Russell was located later Saturday morning in the southeast part of Dorrance, about 20 miles east of Russell.
The Kansas corrections department says Lesage has previous conviction for burglary, forgery, weapons and drugs.
