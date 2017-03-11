Utah's US attorney included in mass resignation request

Utah's top federal prosecutor is among dozens of U.S. attorneys nationwide whose resignations were requested by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a move to shed holdovers from the Obama administration.
U.S. Attorney John W. Huber's status remained unclear Saturday.
He remained identified as the U.S. attorney on the office's website Saturday, and office spokeswoman Melodie Rydalch told The Spectrum newspaper (https://goo.gl/cOfS4v ) that the office was not commenting.
The Department of Justice said Friday that Sessions had sought the resignation of 46 U.S. attorneys remaining from the Obama administration.
Many other U.S. attorneys nominated by Obama had already left.
A career prosecutor, Huber was appointed in 2015 and he acknowledged in an interview late that year that the approaching end of President Barack Obama's second term made his job security tentative.
