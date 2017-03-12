1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself' Pause

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

3:04 Parents of Hunter Todd question police account of their son's fatal shooting

0:37 Porn performer tells California Legislature she is HIV-positive

1:28 Liberal protesters, Trump supporters meet at Bera town hall

0:28 Duck goes 'Quackers' over Placer deputy

1:04 UC Davis' Chima Moneke making another leap

1:18 Lessons learned from the 'Yucks' help Lynch pursue winning culture for 49ers

1:11 UC Davis' J.T. Adenrele, Brynton Lemar on the Big West Conference