Ohio village selling alcohol for first time in decades

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish Pause

1:47 UC Davis celebrates its first NCAA basketball tournament bid

1:12 Students coated with festive colors, celebrating Spring Festival of Holi

1:46 Daylight saving time: Does it hurt your health?

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

0:46 Citrus Heights Police Chief Ron Lawrence responds to Bee investigation

1:28 Liberal protesters, Trump supporters meet at Bera town hall

1:21 Take a tour of Sacramento's renovated downtown train depot

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic