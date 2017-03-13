US Attorney Walt Green resigns after abrupt dismissals

A federal prosecutor in Louisiana has resigned from his position after Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered dozens of top attorneys to step down.
U.S. Attorney Walt Green said in a news release Monday that his resignation went into effect March 10. Sessions asked for the resignations of 46 prosecutors who were holdovers from the Obama administration.
The request isn't shocking. It's fairly customary for the 93 U.S. attorneys to leave their posts once a new president is in the office. Sessions was asked to resign as a U.S. attorney in a similar purge by Attorney General Janet Reno in 1993.
However, some were stunned and angered by the abrupt dismissals that came with little explanation.
Green says he was a member of the Department of Justice for 20 years.
