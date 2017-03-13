Gov. Wolf announces travel restrictions ahead of snow storm

Gov. Tom Wolf is announcing travel restrictions ahead of a significant winter storm that could bring a foot or more of snow to the eastern parts of Pennsylvania.
Wolf says speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph on all interstates and expressways east of Interstate 99 — which runs vertically through the center of the state — beginning at 10 p.m. Monday.
Empty trailers, towed trailers, buses, RVs and motorcycles are banned from those roadways until Tuesday evening.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday from Philadelphia to the Poconos.
Near-blizzard conditions are possible in some areas. Mount Pocono could get as much as 2 feet; Philadelphia could see up to a foot.
The Pennsylvania House of Representative has canceled sessions scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday because of pending storm.
