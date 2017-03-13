Pending storm causes confusion about town elections

A big storm on its way to New Hampshire has caused some confusion about the scheduling of town elections.
Local elections for a number of towns are scheduled for Tuesday. Some towns have rescheduled them due to the storm.
However, Deputy Secretary of State Brian Scanlan tells WMUR-TV state laws says the elections have to take place, "regardless of the weather."
Some towns, such as Candia, which moved its elections to Thursday, point to another state law that says in the event of a "weather emergency" on or before a voting day or a deliberative session, the town moderator can reschedule up to two hours beforehand.
Clark Thyng, moderator for Candia, said Monday after consultation with the town's attorney, the town is sticking with the new date.
The attorney general's office was reviewing the matter.
