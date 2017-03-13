New Jersey mayor turns himself in to face corruption charges

A New Jersey mayor who is facing corruption charges has turned himself in.
Paterson Mayor Jose "Joey" Torres walked into the state police barracks in Totowa on Monday and remained inside for more than an hour. He then left without speaking to reporters.
Torres' lawyer, John Azzarello, reaffirmed Monday that the 58-year-old mayor won't resign. He said his client would plead not guilty.
Torres and three public works employees are charged with conspiring to have city employees work overtime at a private warehouse leased by the mayor's family. They face numerous counts, including official misconduct and theft.
Torres won his first term in 2002 as a Democrat and was re-elected in 2006. He lost another re-election bid in 2010 but won the office again in 2014, running as an independent.
