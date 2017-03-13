The Latest: Teachers, police chief among Cooper's guests

The Latest on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's first State of the State address Monday night at the Legislative Building (all times local):
3:20 p.m.
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is following gubernatorial predecessors by filling the audience for his speech to the General Assembly with people whose work and other accomplishments will reinforce his agenda.
Cooper's office identified six people who will be in the House gallery for Monday night's State of the State address to a joint House-Senate session. They include public school teachers expected to exemplify the need for higher pay for veteran educators and a loan program for college students who go into teaching.
Also slated to attend are a 12-year-old Wayne County girl who created a food pantry to help Hurricane Matthew survivors and the Nashville police chief, who's been involved in an opioid abuse rehabilitation program. Cooper sees Matthew relief and opioid addiction treatment legislation among areas of agreement with Republicans.
1:30 a.m.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's speech to the North Carolina General Assembly likely will highlight his budget priorities and potential areas of agreement elsewhere with Republican legislative leaders.
Monday night marks Cooper's first State of the State address. The House and Senate will gather in the House chamber at the Legislative Building to listen. The speech also will be televised statewide.
The speech marks a major opportunity for the new governor to push his agenda and speak directly to the voters who narrowly elected him.
The address comes as he and GOP legislative leaders have been fighting in court over laws stripping gubernatorial powers. They also have been at odds on House Bill 2, the law limiting LGBT rights and directing which public bathrooms transgender people can use.
