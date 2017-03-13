The Latest: Teachers, police chief among Cooper's guests

3:15 Trump surprised with Trump-inspired gift during health care listening session Pause

1:14 Snow blanket crushing your home? Long-handled rake, hard work can clear it

1:28 Liberal protesters, Trump supporters meet at Bera town hall

3:04 Parents of Hunter Todd question police account of their son's fatal shooting

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

1:47 UC Davis celebrates its first NCAA basketball tournament bid

1:22 Germ-zapping robot another tool in fight against hospital infections

4:20 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed