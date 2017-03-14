National Politics

March 14, 2017 8:21 AM

Fallin names former Oklahoma Gov. Keating to OU Regents

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

Former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating has been appointed to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents.

Gov. Mary Fallin announced Keating's appointment on Tuesday to the seven-member governing body of OU, Cameron University in Lawton and Rogers State University in Claremore.

Keating will serve a seven-year term and replaces outgoing Regent Max Weitzenhoffer. Keating still must be confirmed by the state Senate.

Keating was a two-term Republican governor who served from 1995 to 2003, then worked in Washington for more than a decade as the president and chief executive of the American Council of Life Insurers and as head of the American Bankers Association.

Keating is a senior partner in the international law firm Holland & Knight and lives with his wife Cathy in Oklahoma City.

