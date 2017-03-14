National Politics

March 14, 2017 6:30 PM

Toms River officer fatally shoots man following altercation

The Associated Press
TOMS RIVER, N.J.

Authorities say police in New Jersey have shot and killed a man following a physical altercation.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says two Toms River police officers were called to an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon to follow up on a report of a person believed to be in need of "professional mental health intervention services."

The prosecutor's office says during the course of the officers' investigation a physical altercation took place and one of the officers shot the 56-year-old man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his name.

The investigation is ongoing.

