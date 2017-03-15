Illinois lawmakers revive automatic voter registration push

State lawmakers are attempting to revive an effort that failed last year to bring automatic voter registration to Illinois.
Democratic state Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill and Republican state Rep. Mike Fortner of West Chicago presented proposals during a Wednesday news conference that would allow residents automatically register to vote when they visit certain state agencies. Lawmakers approved a similar measure last year but Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed it over concerns it lacked certain safeguards.
The latest version of the plan requires residents to confirm their eligibility before information is passed along to election authorities. Its predecessor would have filed applications regardless.
The proposals also give election authorities more time to implement changes.
Its sponsors say the plan would streamline registration, improve accuracy and bolster turnout.
Comments