National Politics

March 15, 2017 3:49 AM

Fiberglass user gets 6 months for violating Clean Air Act

The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb.

A Seward man has been sentenced to six months in custody for violating the federal Clean Air Act.

Fifty-nine-year-old Patrick Keough was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha. He must serve a year of supervised release after he leaves custody.

Prosecutors say Keough owns America's Fiberglass Animals. The Nebraska Environmental Quality Department determined that Keough failed to acquire a construction permit and fabric filters for his company's plant in Shelton. Prosecutors say Keough later moved his business to Minden without advising the department and without securing the required permit and fabric filters.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos