Oregon county boosts age to 21 for buying and using tobacco

Commissioners in an Oregon county have increased the legal age for using and buying tobacco products to 21.
Lane County, which includes Eugene, is the first county in the state to raise the age limit from 18. The Register-Guard reports (https://is.gd/r9WthS ) the ordinance was approved Tuesday by a 3-2 vote and applies countywide starting April 13.
California and Hawaii have statewide laws setting the minimum age for tobacco purchase or use at 21, and Oregon lawmakers are considering it.
