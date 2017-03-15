National Politics

March 15, 2017 9:55 AM

Legislators seek to yank funding for historic Bismarck site

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota legislators are looking to cut funding needed to repair a historical site where thousands of American Indians once gathered to trade along the Missouri River.

The state House voted last month to withdraw a $1.25 million loan authorized last session to help restore the fast-eroding Double Ditch Indian Village Historic Site. The bill is now before the Senate Appropriations Committee, which may choose to reinstate the funds.

The state historical society was promised the $3.5 million it would take to stop the erosion in 2015. At least 16 graves had been exposed because of erosion. Members of the Mandan-Hidatsa-Arikara Nation reburied the exposed graves last year.

North Dakota has owned the site since 1936. The site began eroding during floods in 2011.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos