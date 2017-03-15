Legislators seek to yank funding for historic Bismarck site

North Dakota legislators are looking to cut funding needed to repair a historical site where thousands of American Indians once gathered to trade along the Missouri River.
The state House voted last month to withdraw a $1.25 million loan authorized last session to help restore the fast-eroding Double Ditch Indian Village Historic Site. The bill is now before the Senate Appropriations Committee, which may choose to reinstate the funds.
The state historical society was promised the $3.5 million it would take to stop the erosion in 2015. At least 16 graves had been exposed because of erosion. Members of the Mandan-Hidatsa-Arikara Nation reburied the exposed graves last year.
North Dakota has owned the site since 1936. The site began eroding during floods in 2011.
Comments