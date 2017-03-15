National Politics

March 15, 2017 11:25 AM

Bill to flip burden of proving 'stand your ground' advances

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida's "stand your ground" law could soon provide more protection to people who invoke it under a bill passed by the Senate.

The Senate passed the bill with a 23-15 vote Wednesday. It could force prosecutors to prove during pretrial hearings that a defendant wasn't acting in self-defense. That burden is now on defendants.

Republican Sen. Rob Bradley said burden of proof should always be on the prosecution from the beginning of a case to the end.

While at least 22 states have similar laws that say people can use force — even deadly force — to defend themselves from threats, Florida would be alone shifting the burden of proof to prosecutors.

Democrats argued the bill would encourage people to shoot to kill so there isn't a surviving witness to dispute that self-defense was a factor.

