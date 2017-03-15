Bill to flip burden of proving 'stand your ground' advances

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week Pause

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

2:16 Sacramento's most-wanted: These fugitives are on the run from the law

2:07 Sacramento St. Patrick's Day revelers asked tough questions

1:16 California's pension agency sees money in water storage

4:15 Tour the $3.9 million family compound for sale near the heart of Sacramento

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension

0:58 West Sacramento to install riverfront parking meters