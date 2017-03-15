County jails facing shortfalls seek $2.9 million from state

Eight county jails in Maine facing shortfalls are asking for $2.9 million in additional annual funding.
Law enforcement and corrections officials say the 2015 overhaul of the state's county jail system has failed to fix crowding and budgetary issues.
Legislators are proposing bills to reform funding, reduce pretrial detention's cost, create drug treatment programs and address the cost of jails boarding transferred inmates.
Several members of the Legislature's criminal justice and public safety committee said Wednesday a more comprehensive approach may be needed.
Jail officials said they are being as fiscally responsible as possible, while some lawmakers expressed concern about higher state and county taxes.
Democratic Sen. Mark Dion is proposing having law enforcement agencies pay the sheriff for each day certain nonviolent prisoners are held prior to arraignment.
