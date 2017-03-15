Ex-supply official at Dugway site pleads not guilty to theft

A civilian employee who ran the U.S. Army supply and logistics center at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah has pleaded not guilty to a federal theft of government property charge.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2mPdfGy ) that U.S. District Magistrate Judge Paul Warner on Wednesday set a May 22 trial date for Phillip Tomac, who could face up to 10 years in prison a fine of up to $250,000.
Tomac's court-appointed attorney, Edwin Wall, wasn't immediately available for comment.
A Feb. 8 indictment accuses Tomac of stealing equipment including military-grade optics between June 2012 and January.
A Dugway spokesman says some materials included rifle scopes.
Tomac began work at the Dugway supply and logistics center in October 2010, and became center director in January 2013.
