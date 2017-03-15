National Politics

Senate confirms Carney pick for environmental chief

By RANDALL CHASE Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

The state Senate has approved Gov. John Carney's nominee to lead Delaware's environmental agency, more than a month after a vote was postponed amid Republican opposition.

Shawn Garvin, a former regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency was confirmed on a 14-to-5 vote Wednesday to lead Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Garvin was not present for the vote, even though Minority Leader Greg Lavelle, R-Wilmington, sought to question him. Garvin was sworn in about 30 minutes later at Carney's office across the street.

Senate President Pro Tem David McBride, D-New Castle, said members of the Executive Committee had a chance to question Garvin at a January hearing, and that he had told Garvin he did not need to appear Wednesday.

