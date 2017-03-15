Senate confirms Carney pick for environmental chief

The state Senate has approved Gov. John Carney's nominee to lead Delaware's environmental agency, more than a month after a vote was postponed amid Republican opposition.
Shawn Garvin, a former regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency was confirmed on a 14-to-5 vote Wednesday to lead Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
Garvin was not present for the vote, even though Minority Leader Greg Lavelle, R-Wilmington, sought to question him. Garvin was sworn in about 30 minutes later at Carney's office across the street.
Senate President Pro Tem David McBride, D-New Castle, said members of the Executive Committee had a chance to question Garvin at a January hearing, and that he had told Garvin he did not need to appear Wednesday.
