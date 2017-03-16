National Politics

March 16, 2017 6:58 AM

North Dakota casino proposal dealt blow by committee

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota's Republican House majority leader has been dealt a blow in his attempt to allow for more casinos in the state.

The House Judiciary Committee gave Rep. Al Carlson's proposal to allow up to six state-owned casinos a 13-2 "do not pass" recommendation on Wednesday. The full House is expected to vote Friday.

Carlson also unsuccessfully offered amendments that that would allow for up to six privately-owned, state-regulated casinos.

Carlson's resolution is a proposed constitutional amendment that would go to voters next year if lawmakers give the OK. It does not need the governor's approval, but GOP Gov. Doug Burgum says he opposes the idea.

Opponents say a change to the state Constitution to allow more casinos would hurt American Indian gambling facilities and relationships with tribes.

