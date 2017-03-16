Judge throws out final challenge to Arizona redistricting

A judge has dismissed the final challenge to Arizona's congressional and legislative district maps drawn by an independent commission in 2012.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Roger Brodman on Thursday dismissed the challenge to the congressional map brought by a group of voters. The U.S. Supreme Court has previously upheld the legality of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission itself and the legislative district maps.
Brodman rejected arguments that commissioners used improper procedures and illegally made decisions behind closed doors. He noted that it was important for him to rule because the appeals will likely take years and there are only two more general elections before the next mapmaking effort by a new commission.
The commission was embroiled in legal issues since it began making the maps after the 2010 census.
