Eric Holder to headline Democratic fundraiser

Former Attorney General Eric Holder is set to headline a key fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Virginia.
The party announced Friday that Holder will be the special guest at the annual Jefferson-Jackson dinner.
Holder is the chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which is focused on boosting Democrats' influence in the 2021 redistricting. Gov. Terry McAuliffe is also heavily involved with that effort.
In a statement, Holder says elections this year in Virginia are a top priority for Democrats.
Virginia's 2017 gubernatorial contest is expected to be widely watched as an early indicator of how voters are responding to President Donald Trump's presidency.
Comments