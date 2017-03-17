Lawmaker quits consulting firm over link to Saudi Arabia

A Nevada lawmaker has resigned from her job at a consulting firm connected to her role as a registered foreign agent for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2nzw26W ) that Nevada Assemblywoman Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod resigned Thursday from the firm Organized Karma.
Bilbray-Axelrod's resignation comes after the Review-Journal published a report that the Las Vegas Democrat is one of four foreign agents in Nevada registered to do work on behalf of Saudi Arabia to oppose a federal law that allows U.S. terror victims and families to sue other nations.
Bilbray-Axelrod registered as a foreign agent in October, before her election to her Las Vegas district.
