March 17, 2017 8:26 AM

Lawmaker quits consulting firm over link to Saudi Arabia

The Associated Press
CARSON CITY, Nev.

A Nevada lawmaker has resigned from her job at a consulting firm connected to her role as a registered foreign agent for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2nzw26W ) that Nevada Assemblywoman Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod resigned Thursday from the firm Organized Karma.

Bilbray-Axelrod's resignation comes after the Review-Journal published a report that the Las Vegas Democrat is one of four foreign agents in Nevada registered to do work on behalf of Saudi Arabia to oppose a federal law that allows U.S. terror victims and families to sue other nations.

Bilbray-Axelrod registered as a foreign agent in October, before her election to her Las Vegas district.

