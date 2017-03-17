Fayetteville library cleared to build expansion nearby

An Arkansas Supreme Court ruling will let the Fayetteville Public Library expand onto property next door.
The justices on Thursday said the Washington Regional Medical Center owned the site of the old City Hospital south of the library and could sell it to the library. A family that had owned the land a century ago had tried to stop the $2 million sale, but the court says they have no legal standing to sue.
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Friday (http://bit.ly/2mXnWa8 ) that the library will double in size after 4½ years of trying to close the sale.
Voters last year approved a tax increase to fund improvements that will include a two-story children's library, a multipurpose space, a roof garden and additional parking.
Construction could start later this year.
