Man arrested on drug 'rescue' trip to seek Christie pardon

An attorney for a Pennsylvania man arrested at the Holland Tunnel last year with a cache of weapons while on a trip he said was to rescue a teen from a drug den in New York will to ask Republican Gov. Chris Christie for a pardon.
John Cramsey, of Zionsville, Pennsylvania, and two others face weapons charges after their arrest last June.
Attorney James Lisa said Friday he feels Christie's strong stance on the drug abuse crisis could make him receptive to the request.
Cramsey's attorneys were in court to appeal the denial of his request to enter a pretrial intervention program that would allow him to avoid jail time. The judge rejected their appeal.
Lisa said he planned to appeal that ruling to the state appellate division.
