Former Portsmouth police chief not liable in 2009 shooting

2:42 Oroville Dam spillway ready to run again: How DWR did it Pause

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

1:16 Excitement, tears, fanfare: This is what an NCAA Tournament in Sacramento looks like

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week

1:04 Attacker, victim both 'welcome guests' at home where fatal stabbing occurred

1:54 Signal callers: From Montana to Kaepernick, these quarterbacks started for the 49ers

0:29 Sacramento teachers march over contract dispute

3:00 'Giving voice to clay' inspires Sacramento ceramic artist Kris Marubayashi

3:26 God, coach and teammates: Labissiere spreads credit for his 32-point explosion