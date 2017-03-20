Maryland US House members criticize governor on health care

Four of Maryland's U.S. House members are criticizing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan for not speaking out against the GOP health care bill in Washington.
Reps. Steny Hoyer, Elijah Cummings, John Sarbanes and Jamie Raskin gathered in front of the governor's residence on Monday to criticize Hogan for not joining four GOP governors who've made their own proposal about how to overhaul Medicaid for low-income people.
Amelia Chasse, a Hogan spokeswoman, questioned what the four congressmen have done, except hold press conferences. She says the four Democrats are "grandstanding."
Hoyer says his constituents hope Hogan urges Republicans "to reject this reckless and harmful bill."
Four Republican governors in Ohio, Nevada, Michigan and Arkansas are calling for a more gradual approach to overhaul Medicaid that would include more options for states.
