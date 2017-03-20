National Politics

Ohio ex-lawmaker convicted of felony theft seeks new trial

The Associated Press
PORT CLINTON, Ohio

An ex-lawmaker from northern Ohio who was removed from office after being convicted of felony theft in 2015 is making another attempt at getting a new trial.

Sandusky real estate agent and auctioneer Steve Kraus was found guilty of taking antiques from a home without the owner's permission and was sentenced to two years of probation. Kraus maintains his innocence.

The Sandusky Register (http://bit.ly/2nrM8CF ) reports that Kraus has petitioned the Ottawa County court to review his case for a possible new trial or to reverse his conviction. A state appeals court previously denied his appeal.

Kraus alleges a variety of issues, including ineffective legal representation and collusion by a political opponent and a prosecutor.

Kraus was indicted after winning an Ohio House race against a former Ohio Democratic Party leader.

