Lawmakers eye protection for towns that postponed elections

After hearing forceful pleas from both sides, a New Hampshire Senate committee is passing the buck on whether to ratify the results of town elections that were postponed by last week's snowstorm.
Nearly 80 towns rescheduled their elections due to the powerful nor'easter on March 14. The Senate Election Law and International Affairs Committee held a public hearing Tuesday on a bill that would ratify the results of affected communities, but Republicans on the committee declined to recommend its passage in part because some towns still haven't voted.
The committee voted 3-2 along party lines to instead recommend a study committee, but members cast that as a placeholder to ensure they could meet deadlines for getting a bill to the House, where they hope it will be changed.
Comments