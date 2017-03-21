National Politics

March 21, 2017

NY man who killed rape suspects sentenced to 5 years

GOSHEN, N.Y.

A New York man convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting a rape suspect he was trying to turn in to police has been sentenced to five years in prison.

David Carlson, of Sparrowbush, has claimed he fired his gun in self-defense in October 2013 as he held Norris Acosta-Sanchez at gunpoint so an upstate New York neighbor could call police.

Acosta-Sanchez had been charged in nearby Rockland County with statutory rape of a teenage girl and had been staying at a summer cabin by Carlson's home near the Pennsylvania border.

The 45-year-old Carlson was sentenced Tuesday, four months after being found guilty of first-degree manslaughter by an Orange County jury.

While Carlson's supporters say he's more a victim than a vigilante, prosecutors said he was the aggressor.

