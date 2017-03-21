Sandoval sends automatic voter registration to 2018 ballot

Gov. Brian Sandoval has vetoed a motor voter proposal, clearing the way for Nevadans to decide at the ballot box whether the state should automatically register adults to vote when they seek or update identification cards.
The Republican governor vetoed the initiative Tuesday and said it undermines people's right to decide for themselves whether or not to register.
He also says it could unintentionally lead to ineligible voters getting on the rolls and is unnecessary.
Sandoval's action moves the proposal to statewide ballots in 2018.
The petition was sent to the Legislature with more than 125,000 signatures.
Democrats and one independent passed it on party-line votes.
The proposal would expand an existing process tying voter registration to applications for driver's licenses.
Local officials would use license data to register all eligible adults who do not opt out in writing.
Comments