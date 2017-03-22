New Castle welcomes 1st African-American police chief

Lt. Col. Vaughn Bond Jr. has been appointed the first African-American police chief to lead the New Castle County Police Department.
News outlets report County Executive Matthew Meyer nominated Bond on Tuesday. Officials say Bond served as interim chair after his predecessor retired last year.
Meyers says our goal was to find the best person to move this department forward.
Last year, Bond was promoted to Lt. colonel which is the second-highest ranking an officer can achieve and the highest rank at that time ever held by Black in the department's 203-year history.
Bond joined the department in 1991 and is a graduate of Delaware State University.
New Castile County Council will have to approve Bond's appointment.
