National Politics

March 22, 2017 5:44 AM

Parents of confidential informant found dead offer testimony

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

The parents of North Dakota college student found dead after becoming a confidential informant offered emotional testimony to a Senate Committee considering additional protections in such cases.

Tammy Sadek fought back tears Tuesday as she talked about the death of her son, Andrew, a 20-year-old student at North Dakota State. He had been recruited by police to become an informant after he was accused of selling a small amount of marijuana. Sadek says potential informants should be better informed of their legal options to understand the risks they may be taking.

The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2o3Zul6 ) says the bill that passed the House last month would establish guidelines for use of confidential informants, enhance protections and set up record-keeping provisions for law enforcement.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos