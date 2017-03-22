Parents of confidential informant found dead offer testimony

The parents of North Dakota college student found dead after becoming a confidential informant offered emotional testimony to a Senate Committee considering additional protections in such cases.
Tammy Sadek fought back tears Tuesday as she talked about the death of her son, Andrew, a 20-year-old student at North Dakota State. He had been recruited by police to become an informant after he was accused of selling a small amount of marijuana. Sadek says potential informants should be better informed of their legal options to understand the risks they may be taking.
The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2o3Zul6 ) says the bill that passed the House last month would establish guidelines for use of confidential informants, enhance protections and set up record-keeping provisions for law enforcement.
