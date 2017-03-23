Gov says he'll testify against Maine monument in Congress

Maine's Republican governor says he'll testify before Congress against a national monument in his state.
Then-President Barack Obama created the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument last summer on nearly 90,000 acres of donated forestlands. Maine Gov. Paul LePage opposes the designation.
LePage said during a Thursday appearance on WGAN-AM that he's continuing the fight. The governor says he believes Obama misused the Antiquities Act of 1906 to create the monument.
LePage called on President Donald Trump to undo the creation of the monument last month. He said on Thursday that he will testify against the monument before Congress in May.
The governor says Obama created the monument "single handled without us being involved" and "never contacted us."
The monument is near Mount Katahdin, the highest mountain in Maine.
