Advocates storm office of New Jersey GOP congressman

A group of activists rallying against Republicans' planned health care overhaul have taken their protest to the Washington office of a New Jersey congressman.
Dozens of people from the liberal advocacy group Make the Road New Jersey stormed into Republican Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen's (FRAY'-ling-high-zen) office Thursday morning.
Frelinghuysen says that the current Affordable Care Act is failing to make health care affordable and something must be changed. He says that the current proposal is not perfect and he is actively reviewing the latest proposed changes.
Three fellow Republican members of congress from New Jersey say they will vote against the bill.
Republicans remain short of votes Thursday for their showcase health care overhaul.
Comments