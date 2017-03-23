National Politics

March 23, 2017 11:44 PM

Bill that helps non-violent offenders passes in Legislature

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

A bill that helps non-violent offenders find employment has passed in the Legislature with bipartisan support.

The primary sponsors of the bill were Shelby County-area lawmakers.

Rep. Dwayne Thompson, a Democrat from Cordova who sponsored the House bill, said in a statement that the legislation helps non-violent ex-offenders become productive citizens, reduces recidivism and makes communities safer from crime. He said the ex-offender will be able to apply for a certificate of employability with greater ease and at less cost. The certificate allows them to get some occupational licenses and gives incentives to businesses who hire the ex-offenders.

Sen. Lee Harris, a Democrat from Memphis, was the main sponsor of the Senate bill.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos