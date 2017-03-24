Survey: 15 percent of women on UT campus report being raped

A soon-to-be-released survey of University of Texas undergraduates reports that 15 percent of women reported being raped on the flagship Austin campus.
University spokesman J.B. Bird revealed the figure Thursday, during a state Senate committee hearing. He said survey respondents said those reported rapes often came by force, threat of force, coercion or while the victim was impaired or otherwise incapacitated.
That figure hasn't been put into full context, but will be part of a major report on campus sexual assaults that the university now says it plans to release Friday.
Bird's comments came as senators heard four bills designed to reduce campus sexual assaults, including one ensuring that students aren't punished by school conduct codes for underage drinking or other rules violations if they report an assault.
