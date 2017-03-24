Boston man gets 5-year prison term in sale of stolen guns

A Boston man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison in connection with the sale of machine guns and handguns stolen from the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester.
Tyrone James was sentenced Friday in federal court on charges of possession and sale of stolen firearms, conspiracy and lying to federal agents. The 29-year-old James pleaded guilty to the charges in December.
Co-defendant James Morales is accused of breaking into a weapons vault inside the Army Reserve Center and stealing 10 M-11 semi-automatic handguns and six M-4 Carbines in 2015.
James and another co-defendant, Ashley Bigsbee, were convicted of helping Morales sell some of the handguns. Bigsbee was sentenced to nearly two years in prison. Morales is scheduled for trial next month.
