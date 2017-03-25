Anti-abortion activists urge Warren, Markey to back Gorsuch

Massachusetts anti-abortion activists are urging U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey to vote to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Massachusetts Citizens for Life President Anne Fox said Gorsuch will interpret the law instead of making it. She described Gorsuch as well-qualified and said what she called "petty partisan politics" shouldn't get in the way of such an important appointment.
Warren and Markey, both Democrats, oppose Gorsuch.
Warren said Gorsuch has consistently favored the interests of big corporations over workers and consumers. She said the country needs justices who will defend civil rights, women's rights, LGBT rights, and other protections.
Markey said Gorsuch authored or joined opinions that demonstrated hostility to women's reproductive rights, commonsense environmental regulations, and the rights of workers, consumers, and the disabled.
