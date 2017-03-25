National Politics

March 25, 2017 8:25 AM

Activist gets probation for Ferguson-linked freeway protest

The Associated Press
CLAYTON, Mo.

An activist who helped shut down a St. Louis-area freeway during protests commemorating the first anniversary of Michael Brown's police shooting death in Ferguson, Missouri, has been sentenced to probation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2nQd9zv ) reports that Brittany Ferrell was sentenced after admitting in court that she attacked a driver who attempted to push past the demonstrators on Interstate 70 in August 2015.

Ferrell pleaded guilty to felony property damage, trespass and peace disturbance. As part of a deal with prosecutors, Ferrell was given a suspended sentence and got probation.

She was ordered to pay roughly $5,000 restitution to the victim for damage sustained when Ferrell kicked the vehicle.

Charges against another activist who authorities say punched the driver are pending.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos