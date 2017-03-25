Miami's police union chief relieved of duty with pay

The head of Miami's police union has been relieved of duty with pay after a woman received a restraining order against him.
Javier Ortiz was told Friday that he can still perform administrative duties as the police union chief but he can't take part in any police activities.
The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2nz8amr ) reports that Claudia Castillo received a restraining order against Ortiz on Wednesday.
Castillo says Ortiz has been harassing her on social media after she had a run-in with another police officer.
In that incident, she chased the officer for miles and told him he was speeding after he came to a stop.
She taped the encounter and the video went viral.
Ortiz has a chance in April to get his post back at a hearing.
