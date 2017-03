Deep snow delays North Cascades Highway opening

1:19 President Trump: 'Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare' Pause

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

3:07 California vs. Donald Trump

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

1:20 'Cancer is Hilarious' blogger faced her fears

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened

0:58 Video gives glance at anti-drunken driving program 'Every 15 Minutes' at Natomas High

0:29 Take a tour of Midtown's Cantina Alley bar/restaurant in Sacramento