Attorney: Test excludes ex-chief in Arkansas murder case

An attorney says a DNA sample ordered in the first-degree murder case of a man charged with killing a police dispatcher excludes an ex-Hot Springs police chief.
A judge ordered the sample from former chief David Flory, responding to a motion by attorneys for the man who goes on trial next week.
Kevin Conway Duck is charged in the death of his girlfriend, Hot Springs Village police dispatcher Dawna Natzke.
Duck's attorneys alleged that the ex-chief "had a relationship" with Natzke and asked that DNA found on her clothing be compared to Flory's.
John Wesley Hall, Flory's attorney, called the motion "a fishing expedition," and says he filed a motion Friday to have the DNA purged as soon as tests at the state Crime Laboratory confirmed Flory was excluded.
